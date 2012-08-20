Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kev Charlton

Defrag background

Kev Charlton
Kev Charlton
Defrag background computer parts organised neatly background
Reduced version of a background image for a small website for a local PC repair enthusiast. This all sits far right of the content...

All comped from a load of Google images. Scale is probably a bit out, but hey ho!

Posted on Aug 20, 2012
Kev Charlton
Kev Charlton
