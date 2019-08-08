Digital Surgeons

thinkFWD Conversation Coasters

thinkFWD Conversation Coasters vector box design packaging illustration branding design thinking icebreakers
Here's a sneak peek at the prototype for a new product we're launching – thinkFWD Conversational Coasters! This icebreaker/drink swag combo is the perfect way to kick off and carry on any meeting or meet-up. Special shout-out to our design intern Kelly for making these a reality.

Interested in picking up a pack when they're available? Let us know at http://thinkfwd.co!

