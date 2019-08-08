Akdesain

shine 320/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
shine 320/365 akdesain design modern branding logo type clean logo minimal typography shiner boutiques make up lettering illustration logo design negative space starts light bright shine
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like