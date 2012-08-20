Emir Ayouni

Yellow Brick Creative Studio - Scrapped Logo Concept

Yellow Brick Creative Studio - Scrapped Logo Concept deming growcase logo logo design logo designer identity branding yellow brick creative studio yellow brick dorothy wizard of oz oz road yellow brick road emerald city castle
Recently crafted some branding for a St.Louis based design agency named Yellow Brick Creative Studio.

This was one of the scrapped concepts that I really enjoyed working on.

