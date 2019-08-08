Purrweb UX

Pharmacy App Concept

Pharmacy App Concept pharmacy app medicine app medicine map location search finder pharmacy product purrweb mobile app design ui ux figma
App that helps to find medicine available in pharmacies nearby, pay for them right from the app and get them delivered.

Main search parameter is the name of the medicine user needs, search allows to include more than one item in one search request to see only the places where user can get all at once. The results are shown on the map so it’s easy to find the to nearest pharmacy around.

Created by Anastasia Martyan

