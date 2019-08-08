Wisecraft

The Smile Space - Business Card Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
The Smile Space - Business Card Design typography brand identity lettermark negative space identity designer logotype designer smart mark logomark square minimal design dental clinic smile orthodontics dentist print businesscard logo design business card branding brand
Download color palette

Earlier this year i developed the brand identity for The Smile Space, a Dentistry Office based on Seattle.

I saw the opportunity on this project to go a little outside of the norm creating some square business cards instead of the rectangular ones!

Press 🖤to show some love for square business cards

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Tss 01 4x
Rebound of
The Smile Space - Logotype Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like