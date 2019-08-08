The Smile Space - Business Card Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Earlier this year i developed the brand identity for The Smile Space, a Dentistry Office based on Seattle.
I saw the opportunity on this project to go a little outside of the norm creating some square business cards instead of the rectangular ones!
Press 🖤to show some love for square business cards
