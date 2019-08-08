Pets adoption app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Thinking about taking home a new furry friend?
Adopting a shelter animal not only gives your pet a second chance in a happy home but can also save it from being euthanized in an overcrowded shelter. Every year, six to eight million dogs wait to be adopted from animals shelters — so many that millions are euthanized each year due to overcrowding, according to PETA.
Here my thoughts about an app that helps people to find and adopt pets from appropriate shelters & foster homes.
---
More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!
@EPAM Design Lviv
@Svistunova Anastasiya