Anastasiia Svystunova
EPAM Design Team

Pets adoption app

Anastasiia Svystunova
EPAM Design Team
Anastasiia Svystunova for EPAM Design Team
Pets adoption app profile onboarding cat dog flat flat illustration animals adoption pets vector design clean illustration app ui
Thinking about taking home a new furry friend?

Adopting a shelter animal not only gives your pet a second chance in a happy home but can also save it from being euthanized in an overcrowded shelter. Every year, six to eight million dogs wait to be adopted from animals shelters — so many that millions are euthanized each year due to overcrowding, according to PETA.

Here my thoughts about an app that helps people to find and adopt pets from appropriate shelters & foster homes.

More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!
@EPAM Design Lviv
@Svistunova Anastasiya

EPAM Design Team
EPAM Design Team
