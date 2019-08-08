Pets adoption app

Thinking about taking home a new furry friend?

Adopting a shelter animal not only gives your pet a second chance in a happy home but can also save it from being euthanized in an overcrowded shelter. Every year, six to eight million dogs wait to be adopted from animals shelters — so many that millions are euthanized each year due to overcrowding, according to PETA.

Here my thoughts about an app that helps people to find and adopt pets from appropriate shelters & foster homes.

@EPAM Design Lviv

@Svistunova Anastasiya