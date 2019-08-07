Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dalton Shaul

Ducati Multistrada Product Page

Dalton Shaul
Dalton Shaul
Ducati Multistrada Product Page spec speculative prototype ux ui web website product page product multistrada ducati
SPEC work for Ducati Multistrada—laying out a product page with specifications to flex my skills and explore some web prototyping with Figma.

This project is still a WIP—I'll post the Figma link [here] when I'm done piecing together the prototype. Hope you like what you see!

Keep in mind this project is entirely speculative, imagery and various logos may be copyrighted by their respective owners.

Dalton Shaul
Dalton Shaul
Digital designer from Portland, Ore.

