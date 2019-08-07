Ducati Multistrada Product Page

Trending designs to inspire you
SPEC work for Ducati Multistrada—laying out a product page with specifications to flex my skills and explore some web prototyping with Figma.
This project is still a WIP—I'll post the Figma link [here] when I'm done piecing together the prototype. Hope you like what you see!
Keep in mind this project is entirely speculative, imagery and various logos may be copyrighted by their respective owners.