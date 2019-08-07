Wisecraft

Marvellous Photo Booth - Logomark Design

Marvellous Photo Booth - Logomark Design typography brand identity lettermark negative space identity designer logotype designer smart mark logomark camera lens photo app aperture minimal identity design brand symbol star mark logo branding
Recently i've created the Brand Identity for Marvellous Photo Booth, a company that provides "magic mirrors" - interactive mirrors that take photos, usually placed on parties 🎉

I decided to create a logo that mixed the "magic" through a star and the photos through the aperture, coming up with this mark 🌟

