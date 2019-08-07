Marvellous Photo Booth - Logomark Design

Recently i've created the Brand Identity for Marvellous Photo Booth, a company that provides "magic mirrors" - interactive mirrors that take photos, usually placed on parties 🎉

I decided to create a logo that mixed the "magic" through a star and the photos through the aperture, coming up with this mark 🌟

I'm always glad to read your feedback!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

