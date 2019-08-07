Stingray logo. A creative combination of a stingray and a fork. It is also a seafood logo design. The unique stingray logo is suitable for businesses or companies about kitchenware, grilled seafood and fish, restaurant or barbecue bar. The unique stingray logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=159963