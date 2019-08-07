Good for Sale
Frankie Soo

Unique Stingray Logo

Frankie Soo
Frankie Soo
  • Save
Unique Stingray Logo seafood logo food grilled culinary bbq unique cool team black creative vector modern stingray design marine restaurant kitchenware cutlery logo fish

Unique Stingray Logo

Price
$700
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Unique Stingray Logo
Download color palette

Unique Stingray Logo

Price
$700
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Unique Stingray Logo

Stingray logo. A creative combination of a stingray and a fork. It is also a seafood logo design. The unique stingray logo is suitable for businesses or companies about kitchenware, grilled seafood and fish, restaurant or barbecue bar. The unique stingray logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon.
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=159963

Frankie Soo
Frankie Soo
Welcome to my logo design portfolio

More by Frankie Soo

View profile
    • Like