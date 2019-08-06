Felic Art

Self-timer

Self-timer human person people student camera photo husband wife friend love couple family color woman man boy girl character illustration
Hey guys,

Glad to share with you our new illustration did for one of our clients! What do you think of this one? Eager to hear your feedback, friends!

Studio: Uran Arts
Illustrator: Laisy

Cheers!

