F1lthyRat Mascot Logo

A mascot logo design for a VBI client.
The client wanted a mascot logo based on his username, F1lthyRat. The design was inspired by the character Twitch from League of Legends.
Interested in custom branding for your channel? Hit us up at vbi.design/custom-design