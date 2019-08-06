Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jake Smith

Son of Thunder Logotype

Jake Smith
Jake Smith
  • Save
Son of Thunder Logotype wood grain slab serif slab western movie film branding type monogram logo typography logotype
Download color palette

Had the pleasure of working on the branding for an upcoming independent feature film. Created the logo as well as some merch and key art for promotional purposes. Here's the final logotype for Son of Thunder.

Learn more at sonofthunderfilm.com

Jake Smith
Jake Smith

More by Jake Smith

View profile
    • Like