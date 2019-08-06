Cryptocurrency App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Our app makes buying bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum, ethereum classic, litecoin and more simple and fast.
- Users are always informed with updates and features that help you build your knowledge and your portfolio, including automatic buys and price alerts.
- Keep track of your crypto: convenient dashboard helps User see prices and the value of assets, any time of day, anywhere you are through mobile app.
Created by Ilya Utkin
Press L to support us!
Hit Follow for more content!
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜
Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook