Jakub Kośla
Merixstudio

Selfmade Energy - logo design

Jakub Kośla
Merixstudio
Jakub Kośla for Merixstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Selfmade Energy - logo design illustrator technology branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Over the past few weeks, we've been working for a newly emerging German startup in the renewable energy industry. I can't say much more right now, but let me just show you the logo as a little sneak peak.

Stay tuned for more!

- - - - - -

Show us some love and press "L".
You’re always welcome to visit our profile, but don't forget to click the follow button!

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram.

- - - - - -

We're available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2019
Merixstudio
Merixstudio
No buzzwords. Just thoughtful & stunning design.
Hire Us

More by Merixstudio

View profile
    • Like