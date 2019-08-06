Selfmade Energy - logo design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Over the past few weeks, we've been working for a newly emerging German startup in the renewable energy industry. I can't say much more right now, but let me just show you the logo as a little sneak peak.
Stay tuned for more!
