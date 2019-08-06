Nuno - Logo Design

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A couple of months ago, i got the chance to create the new logo for Nuno, a very talented photographer based on Portugal 🇵🇹
When he asked me to create his logo, he mentioned how he wanted the brand to feel personal and contemporary. This was one of the two final logotype lockups of his new brand identity
