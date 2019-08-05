Bakery - eCommerce PSD Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Bakery is an excellent choice for an eCommerce website based on PSD. It provides you with everything you need to create a powerful website. You can start your project quicker than ever. This template would be perfect for any restaurant, food store, café, cake shop, beverages shop, etc.
Main Features of this Template:
✔️ Clean and Ultra Modern Design
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Very Easy to Customize
✔️ Responsive Layout
✔️ Modern Website Template
✔️ Free Fonts and CC0 Images
