Akdesain

straw 300/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
straw 300/365 symbol logo design identity animal line art icon clean akdesain modern logo type branding minimal typography creative lettering illustration negative space logo design straw
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like