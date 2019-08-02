Dan Lehman

Big Heart Film Logo [animated]

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Big Heart Film Logo [animated] stacked shape rounded concept heart bold sans custom motion animated logo animation branding identity logo
Download color palette

Identity for Big Heart Film, including this animation to be used as a watermark for video. I selected DIN Next Lt Pro with some light modifications for the logotype.

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like