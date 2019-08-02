fluore_scente

Passion, Purpose and Hope

fluore_scente
fluore_scente
  • Save
Passion, Purpose and Hope new york bronx farming plants green bronx machine editorial illustration drawing ink illustration
Download color palette

Green Bronx Machine. Un proyecto para enseñarle a los niños a sembrar y comer las plantas que siembran. Ilustración para el artículo “Del arquitecto, al graffitero, y del policía al maestro.” de Casa de las Estrategias.

fluore_scente
fluore_scente

More by fluore_scente

View profile
    • Like