CariYuk - Tracking Your Customer Everytime

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
I’m happy to share with you my latest shot, CariYuk!
CariYuk is a customer tracker service that can show all the data that grabbed by Artificial Intelligence. We create this with the isometric themed illustration and neon light to make it looks futuristic.
What do you think?
Your feedback will be much appreciated!
Press "L" to show some love!