Broken Windows Theory

Broken Windows Theory broken windows theory editorial illustration editorial design ink drawing illustration
Street art as an urban intervention that breaks boundaries. Illustration for the article “Del arquitecto, al graffitero, y del policía al maestro.” "Casa de las Estrategias".

