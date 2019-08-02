Akdesain

bin 298/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
bin 298/365 akdesain modern design identity line art logos logo type symbol illustration logo clean creative logo design branding typography minimal lettering negative space recycle bin
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like