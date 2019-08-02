Tasty - Food and Restaurant PSD Template

Tasty is a premium, unique, and feature-rich landing page template based on PSD. It is a clean and modern design with flexible, customizable, and organized layers to make you comfortable while updating. It is suitable for Restaurants, Bakeries, Hotels, Cafes, and relevant food businesses.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Minimal and Modern Design Landing Page

✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout

✔️ Creative and Professional Design

✔️ Easily Editable Files

✔️ Pixel Perfect

✔️ Highly Customizable

✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready

