Decore Deco - Logomark Design

It was such a pleasure to create the new logo for Decore Deco, a business that sells 100% Cotton Interior Design Goods such as Art Prints and Woven Blankets.
I aimed for a mark with two D's but also with a relation to cotton by interlacing the letters... Hit that 🖤button if you like it.
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com