Shoe Box Mockups

Shoe Box Mockups
Shoe Box Mockups for your Website, Products, Shop and Graphic presentations that require Adobe Photoshop CS5+.

Features:

i) Shoe Box Mockups
ii) Easy to Edit
iii) Smart Object support
iv) Organised and labeled layers
v) High-resolution image
vi) Nondestructive, editable effects. Removable background

