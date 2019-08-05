Stephanie

WIP SaaS Platform Illustration

Stephanie
Stephanie
Hire Me
  • Save
WIP SaaS Platform Illustration flat home office office plants window laptop shelf desk aqua blue church modern monochromatic illustration saas
Download color palette

Having fun tinkering and beginning to define the illustration style for a SaaS platform client.

Stephanie
Stephanie
UX/UI Digital Product Designer, Avid Snacker + Plant Lady 🌱
Hire Me

More by Stephanie

View profile
    • Like