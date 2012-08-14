Alán Guzmán

Pachuco

Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán
  • Save
Pachuco pachuco padrino mafia cosa nostra italia advertising méxico icon hat
Download color palette

I was cleaning a little in my hard drive and I came to this one, it's an icon/avatar that I made for my ex-job in http://www.lacosanostrapublicidad.com/ .. great times!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán

More by Alán Guzmán

View profile
    • Like