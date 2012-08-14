Samuel Q. Green

Samuel Q. Green
Samuel Q. Green
I'm happy to announce that the modern minimal glyphs are now available for download. Thirty precision crafted vector glyphs, designed specifically for your next web project. It's a small, but growing, family. Critiques are welcome.

Get them here --> http://modern.squintongreen.com

