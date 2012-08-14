Matías Martínez

My New Portfolio it's Live!

It's here, crafted with love pixel by pixel: http://www.matmartinez.net/

1. Check out the 3D transforms and animations everywhere.
2. Click and drag things!
3. Send me a mail :)

Hope you like it! Will you find the easter egg?

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
