Erin Hawkins

Bonjour Bébé Alexandra

Erin Hawkins
Erin Hawkins
  • Save
Bonjour Bébé Alexandra hand drawn lettering type watercolor water color illustration
Download color palette

working on a baby shower invitation featuring Winnie the Pooh & Piglet

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Erin Hawkins
Erin Hawkins

More by Erin Hawkins

View profile
    • Like