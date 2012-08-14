Jordan Avner

Amity Longboard Wheels

Here are the wheels that are being produced for Amity's longboards. I tried to show that the wheels are transparent while trying to be as minimalistic as possible. These drawings are for the client and the factory... when dealing with factories, it's always good to show exactly what you have in mind so there isn't any guessing going on.

Amity Longboards
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
