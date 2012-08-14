Oz Pinhas

Wedding RSVP

Oz Pinhas
Oz Pinhas
  • Save
Wedding RSVP form wedding rsvp button user interface
Download color palette

My first shot here.. huge thanks to @mutlu82 for letting me in!

Just a simple RSVP page for a friend's wedding.
It's in Hebrew so sorry about that..

Demo page here (Hit the button to make it dance).

Updated: demo page now includes a bit more animation for bad validation.

Please comment, thanks.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Oz Pinhas
Oz Pinhas

More by Oz Pinhas

View profile
    • Like