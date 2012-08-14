Phil Stringfellow

ClientApp Dashboard

client app dashboard icons buttons invoice
Designing a simple dashboard and admin area for Dean Perry's ClientApp. Going for some colours I've never used before, but no Pro attachment as I've let my Pro sub go :(

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
