Jordan Avner

Amity Board Company

Jordan Avner
Jordan Avner
  • Save
Amity Board Company sup logo design longboard wakeboard snowboard board board
Download color palette

This is a logo that we did first for a SUP company. They are now looking into entering all board sports, starting with longboards. I'll post the designs for the first couple boards soon.

5115c2ca9a9e9841ebffe5ad415b83a0
Rebound of
sanctum
By Mackey Saturday
View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Jordan Avner
Jordan Avner

More by Jordan Avner

View profile
    • Like