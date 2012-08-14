Vincent Koc

Adtrafik Metro UI

Vincent Koc
Vincent Koc
  • Save
Adtrafik Metro UI wip metro cream clean adtrafik ad advertising dash dashboard windows win ui ux windows8 windows 8 microsoft seo analytics
Download color palette

An old online dashboard im working on need some spice... and very recently i have fallen in love with Metro UI, so im doing some concept artwork on a possible fully blow web-based analytics dashboard that goes back to basics with Metro UI

Vincent Koc
Vincent Koc

More by Vincent Koc

View profile
    • Like