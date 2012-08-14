👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop off like autumn leaves."
- John Muir
This is another shot of an illustration for my in-progress character artbook, and was inspired by the quote above. This big guy's name is Happi Paper and the story behind him is pretty much the silver lining of life -- even though he's toilet paper and has the worst job in the world, he always finds a reason to smile.
Thank you so much for the incredible warm welcome to Dribbble, yesterday! It really made my day and I can't wait to share more of my work with the community! :)