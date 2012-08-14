"Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop off like autumn leaves."

- John Muir

This is another shot of an illustration for my in-progress character artbook, and was inspired by the quote above. This big guy's name is Happi Paper and the story behind him is pretty much the silver lining of life -- even though he's toilet paper and has the worst job in the world, he always finds a reason to smile.

Thank you so much for the incredible warm welcome to Dribbble, yesterday! It really made my day and I can't wait to share more of my work with the community! :)