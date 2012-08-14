RaiseNoChicken

Retro Rivalry T

Retro Rivalry T design type t-shirt illustration florida georgia jacksonville college football rivalry
Finally I get a chance to illustrate for my personal favorite rivalry, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Born in Georgia, educated in Florida; I'm caught in the middle.

