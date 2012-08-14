Jane Gleissner

They still make rub on letters

They still make rub on letters type helvetica foil finish paper
Which is a good thing since I had to somehow mock up type on this foil finish sheet. Helvetica rub ons luckily match my design.

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
