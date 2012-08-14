candice ciesla

Zomb Dribb

Zomb Dribb character design t-shirt
hey guys! these shirt designs can be found and purchased at assaultshirts.com if anyone wants one :) i'm a sucker for neons

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
