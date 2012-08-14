Luz Bratcher

Haiku Deck App Creation Tabs

Haiku Deck App Creation Tabs ios ipad app haiku deck
I had the pleasure of working on the UI for the new presentation app, Haiku Deck. The goal is to simplify the process of making beautiful presentations. Shown here are simple tabs for adding text, images, and adjusting the layout.

haikudeck.com

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
