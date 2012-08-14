Ian Sidaway

Product thumbnail grid

Ian Sidaway
Ian Sidaway
  • Save
Product thumbnail grid product grid thumbnail e-commerce shop source sans dirt stone
Download color palette

Getting the ball rolling on a shop reskin for a friend with a few mockups of some key pages. Keeping it subtle and pretty basic, here's a section of the product thumbnails. Having some fun with this one.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Ian Sidaway
Ian Sidaway

More by Ian Sidaway

View profile
    • Like