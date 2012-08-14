Jeffrey Jorgensen

Cozy Logo

Jeffrey Jorgensen
Jeffrey Jorgensen
Hire Me
  • Save
Cozy Logo logo design typeface type font mark illustration
Download color palette

So, I'm back from my hiatus, and this is the first shot I've made in at least two weeks. I've recently relocated to San Francisco to work with an absolutely incredibly talented team to build a new application that will make many of our lives easier. Much, much easier.

Head on over to Cozy to check us out, especially if you're a landlord.

Follow me for updates!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Jeffrey Jorgensen
Jeffrey Jorgensen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jeffrey Jorgensen

View profile
    • Like