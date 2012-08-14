Rob Christianson

Digital Dealer conference logo

Rob Christianson
Rob Christianson
  • Save
Digital Dealer conference logo working logo vegas convention automotive digital dealer conference
Download color palette

Working on a logo concept for Cobalt's upcoming presence at the 2012 Digital Dealer Conference in Las Vegas.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Rob Christianson
Rob Christianson

More by Rob Christianson

View profile
    • Like