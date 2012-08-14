Christopher Sardegna

"Infinity" iPhone Wallpaper iCon

"Infinity" iPhone Wallpaper iCon icon ios iphone ipad ipod retina wallpaper
An icon I made for an upcoming wallpaper app, symbolicating my wallpaper collection from wallpaper.reagentx.net.

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
