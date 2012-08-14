Martin Andersson

Tyrell Corporation

Martin Andersson
Martin Andersson
  • Save
Tyrell Corporation logo typography branding blade runner
Download color palette

Hi dribbble! This is a logo for "Tyrell Corporation" from the film Blade Runner with custom type. I made it just for fun, and based it on type from the film as well as concept art.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Martin Andersson
Martin Andersson

More by Martin Andersson

View profile
    • Like