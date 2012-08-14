Joshua Keay

Joshua Keay
Joshua Keay
Substitute Photos Icon iphone apple app store black and white
Fun fact: The App Store will reject you for using the iPhone "Photos" app icon in your app, so I had to make my own. I posted the vector file to TheNounProject.com too

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
Joshua Keay
Joshua Keay

