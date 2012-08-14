Ryan Deshler

Amp 2.0

amp
Updated: colors, shirt type, semi-colon and added some extra flare to the font to match with existing amp brand style (i.e. Fender, Marshall...etc) Thinking of using a heather-slate shirt with a water-based black ink to lend to the semi-worn vintage feel. Thoughts?

Rebound of
Kneadle Amp
By Ryan Deshler
Posted on Aug 14, 2012
