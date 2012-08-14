Special ATX Dribbble Event #1

Get yo reverse dunk on in the birdhouse. HomeAway is hosting a special dribbble event packed with beer, pizza and chats with you fine folks.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012 from 6-8 PM

(in the HomeAway birdhouse)

1011 W. 5th Street, Austin, TX

Free parking in the garage. Birdhouse is on the 3rd floor.