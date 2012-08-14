Painted Delight

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I've been painting double delight roses for my cousin's wedding invitations. They're usually pinkish/red but her theme is purple so I just made them purple :P
I don't usually paint but I wanted a more watercolor-y feel to these invites so they're a bit more delicate. Not too shabby, right?
Oh, excuse that little transparent dot at the bottom, haha. Those are some brush spots from my palette!