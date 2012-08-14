Cindy Nguyen

Painted Delight

I've been painting double delight roses for my cousin's wedding invitations. They're usually pinkish/red but her theme is purple so I just made them purple :P

I don't usually paint but I wanted a more watercolor-y feel to these invites so they're a bit more delicate. Not too shabby, right?

Oh, excuse that little transparent dot at the bottom, haha. Those are some brush spots from my palette!

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
